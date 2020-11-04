Earnings results for MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

MDU Resources Group last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. MDU Resources Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MDU Resources Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.08%. The high price target for MDU is $26.00 and the low price target for MDU is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MDU Resources Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.50, MDU Resources Group has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $24.48. MDU Resources Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MDU Resources Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MDU Resources Group is 49.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

In the past three months, MDU Resources Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $45,040.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of MDU Resources Group is held by insiders. 67.79% of the stock of MDU Resources Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU



The P/E ratio of MDU Resources Group is 13.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of MDU Resources Group is 13.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. MDU Resources Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MDU Resources Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

