Earnings results for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Medallia last released its quarterly earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business earned $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medallia has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Medallia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medallia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.07%. The high price target for MDLA is $42.00 and the low price target for MDLA is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medallia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.20, Medallia has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $33.81. Medallia has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia does not currently pay a dividend. Medallia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

In the past three months, Medallia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,563,873.00 in company stock. 83.24% of the stock of Medallia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA



Earnings for Medallia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.57) per share. The P/E ratio of Medallia is -32.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Medallia is -32.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Medallia has a P/B Ratio of 11.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

