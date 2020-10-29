Earnings results for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Medical Properties Trust last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm earned $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Its revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medical Properties Trust has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Medical Properties Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.16%. The high price target for MPW is $25.00 and the low price target for MPW is $16.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medical Properties Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Medical Properties Trust has a forecasted upside of 22.2% from its current price of $17.19. Medical Properties Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Medical Properties Trust has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Medical Properties Trust is 83.08%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Medical Properties Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.26% next year. This indicates that Medical Properties Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

In the past three months, Medical Properties Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $350,350.00 in company stock. Only 1.18% of the stock of Medical Properties Trust is held by insiders. 83.19% of the stock of Medical Properties Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW



Earnings for Medical Properties Trust are expected to grow by 6.54% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Medical Properties Trust is 20.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Medical Properties Trust is 20.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Medical Properties Trust has a PEG Ratio of 1.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Medical Properties Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

