Earnings results for MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

Mednax, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

MEDNAX last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX has generated $3.14 earnings per share over the last year. MEDNAX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MEDNAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.62%. The high price target for MD is $33.00 and the low price target for MD is $12.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MEDNAX has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.18, MEDNAX has a forecasted upside of 36.6% from its current price of $14.04. MEDNAX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX does not currently pay a dividend. MEDNAX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

In the past three months, MEDNAX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $190,200.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of MEDNAX is held by insiders. 98.80% of the stock of MEDNAX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD



Earnings for MEDNAX are expected to grow by 18.55% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of MEDNAX is -0.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MEDNAX is -0.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MEDNAX has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. MEDNAX has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

