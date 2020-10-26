Earnings results for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Medpace last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company earned $205 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.5. Medpace has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medpace in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.62%. The high price target for MEDP is $135.00 and the low price target for MEDP is $75.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medpace has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.00, Medpace has a forecasted downside of 11.6% from its current price of $116.54. Medpace has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace does not currently pay a dividend. Medpace does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

In the past three months, Medpace insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $95,538,700.00 in company stock. Only 26.00% of the stock of Medpace is held by insiders. 79.51% of the stock of Medpace is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP



Earnings for Medpace are expected to grow by 9.23% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $4.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Medpace is 41.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.64. The P/E ratio of Medpace is 41.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 29.27. Medpace has a P/B Ratio of 5.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

