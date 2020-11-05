Earnings results for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment last announced its earnings data on August 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.12%. The high price target for MLCO is $35.00 and the low price target for MLCO is $18.70. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.75, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 41.1% from its current price of $16.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays a meaningful dividend of 2.02%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Melco Resorts & Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is 35.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Melco Resorts & Entertainment will have a dividend payout ratio of 157.14% in the coming year. This indicates that Melco Resorts & Entertainment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

In the past three months, Melco Resorts & Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.23% of the stock of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO



Earnings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.67) to $0.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is -13.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is -13.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

