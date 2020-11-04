Earnings results for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.97.

MercadoLibre last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. MercadoLibre has generated ($1.68) earnings per share over the last year. MercadoLibre has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,151.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.69%. The high price target for MELI is $1,560.00 and the low price target for MELI is $548.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MercadoLibre has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,151.44, MercadoLibre has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $1,233.97. MercadoLibre has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre does not currently pay a dividend. MercadoLibre does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

In the past three months, MercadoLibre insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,415,340.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of MercadoLibre is held by insiders. 81.54% of the stock of MercadoLibre is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI



Earnings for MercadoLibre are expected to grow by 121.43% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of MercadoLibre is -362.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MercadoLibre is -362.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MercadoLibre has a P/B Ratio of 30.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here