Earnings results for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Mercantile Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company earned $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Mercantile Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mercantile Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.84%. The high price target for MBWM is $20.00 and the low price target for MBWM is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.29%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mercantile Bank has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mercantile Bank is 43.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Mercantile Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.19% in the coming year. This indicates that Mercantile Bank may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

In the past three months, Mercantile Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Mercantile Bank is held by insiders. 54.27% of the stock of Mercantile Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM



Earnings for Mercantile Bank are expected to decrease by -38.35% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercantile Bank is 7.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Mercantile Bank is 7.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Mercantile Bank has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

