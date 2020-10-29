Earnings results for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Mercer International last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Mercer International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mercer International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.69%. The high price target for MERC is $12.00 and the low price target for MERC is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mercer International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.70, Mercer International has a forecasted upside of 64.7% from its current price of $5.89. Mercer International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mercer International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Mercer International will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.52% next year. This indicates that Mercer International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

In the past three months, Mercer International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Mercer International is held by insiders. 77.56% of the stock of Mercer International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC



Earnings for Mercer International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercer International is -4.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mercer International has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

