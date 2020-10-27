Earnings results for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has generated $5.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Merck & Co., Inc. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.68%. The high price target for MRK is $105.00 and the low price target for MRK is $88.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Merck & Co., Inc. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.14, Merck & Co., Inc. has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $78.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Merck & Co., Inc. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 47.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Merck & Co., Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.80% next year. This indicates that Merck & Co., Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

In the past three months, Merck & Co., Inc. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,761,633.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Merck & Co., Inc. is held by insiders. 73.18% of the stock of Merck & Co., Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK



Earnings for Merck & Co., Inc. are expected to grow by 4.91% in the coming year, from $5.70 to $5.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 19.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 19.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a PEG Ratio of 1.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Merck & Co., Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 7.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here