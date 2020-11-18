Earnings results for Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Dividend Strength: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech does not currently pay a dividend. Mercurity Fintech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

In the past three months, Mercurity Fintech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.80% of the stock of Mercurity Fintech is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.48% of the stock of Mercurity Fintech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH



Mercurity Fintech has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

