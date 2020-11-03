Earnings results for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Mercury General last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.52. The company earned $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mercury General has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Mercury General has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mercury General in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for Mercury General.

Dividend Strength: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mercury General has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mercury General is 96.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Mercury General will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.12% next year. This indicates that Mercury General will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

In the past three months, Mercury General insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,534.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 34.30% of the stock of Mercury General is held by insiders. 40.85% of the stock of Mercury General is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY



Earnings for Mercury General are expected to decrease by -30.61% in the coming year, from $4.90 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercury General is 12.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Mercury General is 12.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Mercury General has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

