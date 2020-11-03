Earnings results for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Mercury Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mercury Systems has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. Mercury Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mercury Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.64%. The high price target for MRCY is $106.00 and the low price target for MRCY is $81.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mercury Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.14, Mercury Systems has a forecasted upside of 26.6% from its current price of $71.97. Mercury Systems has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Mercury Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

In the past three months, Mercury Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,380,318.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Mercury Systems is held by insiders. 96.13% of the stock of Mercury Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY



Earnings for Mercury Systems are expected to grow by 30.77% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercury Systems is 46.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Mercury Systems is 46.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 60.65. Mercury Systems has a PEG Ratio of 3.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mercury Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

