Earnings results for Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Meridian Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Meridian Bancorp has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Meridian Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meridian Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.69%. The high price target for EBSB is $15.00 and the low price target for EBSB is $15.00. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Meridian Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 26.7% from its current price of $11.84. Meridian Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Meridian Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Meridian Bancorp is 24.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Meridian Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.67% next year. This indicates that Meridian Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

In the past three months, Meridian Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Meridian Bancorp is held by insiders. 67.01% of the stock of Meridian Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB



Earnings for Meridian Bancorp are expected to decrease by -27.18% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Meridian Bancorp is 9.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Meridian Bancorp is 9.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Meridian Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here