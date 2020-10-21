Earnings results for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.79.

Meritage Homes last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Meritage Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meritage Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.17%. The high price target for MTH is $138.00 and the low price target for MTH is $65.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes does not currently pay a dividend. Meritage Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

In the past three months, Meritage Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,491,499.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Meritage Homes is held by insiders. 97.03% of the stock of Meritage Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH



Earnings for Meritage Homes are expected to grow by 21.58% in the coming year, from $9.64 to $11.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 12.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 12.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.55. Meritage Homes has a PEG Ratio of 0.51. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Meritage Homes has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

