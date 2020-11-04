Earnings results for Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.45.

Mesa Laboratories last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year. Mesa Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mesa Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $267.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.33%. The high price target for MLAB is $275.00 and the low price target for MLAB is $260.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mesa Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $267.50, Mesa Laboratories has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $264.00. Mesa Laboratories has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend yield of 0.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mesa Laboratories has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mesa Laboratories is 15.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mesa Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.52% next year. This indicates that Mesa Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

In the past three months, Mesa Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,362,229.00 in company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of Mesa Laboratories is held by insiders. 91.59% of the stock of Mesa Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB



Earnings for Mesa Laboratories are expected to grow by 5.36% in the coming year, from $4.85 to $5.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Mesa Laboratories is -528.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mesa Laboratories is -528.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mesa Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 5.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

