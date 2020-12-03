Earnings results for Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 12/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Dividend Strength: Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Mesa Royalty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

In the past three months, Mesa Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.25% of the stock of Mesa Royalty Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR



The P/E ratio of Mesa Royalty Trust is 8.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Mesa Royalty Trust is 8.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.04. Mesa Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

