Earnings results for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Mimecast last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. Its revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mimecast has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.6. Mimecast has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:MIME)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mimecast in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.36%. The high price target for MIME is $73.00 and the low price target for MIME is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast does not currently pay a dividend. Mimecast does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:MIME)

In the past three months, Mimecast insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,255,642.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Mimecast is held by insiders. 81.83% of the stock of Mimecast is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:MIME



Earnings for Mimecast are expected to grow by 56.25% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Mimecast is 477.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Mimecast is 477.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.53. Mimecast has a PEG Ratio of 8.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mimecast has a P/B Ratio of 10.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

