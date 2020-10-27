Earnings results for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Meta Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company earned $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group has generated $2.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Meta Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meta Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.56%. The high price target for CASH is $29.00 and the low price target for CASH is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Meta Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Meta Financial Group is 7.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Meta Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.22% next year. This indicates that Meta Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

In the past three months, Meta Financial Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,450,967.00 in company stock. Only 4.67% of the stock of Meta Financial Group is held by insiders. 71.84% of the stock of Meta Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH



Earnings for Meta Financial Group are expected to grow by 29.44% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Meta Financial Group is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Meta Financial Group is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Meta Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

