Earnings results for Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Dividend Strength: Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. Meten EdtechX Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

In the past three months, Meten EdtechX Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.79% of the stock of Meten EdtechX Education Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX



The P/E ratio of Meten EdtechX Education Group is -3.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

