Earnings results for Methanex (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

FMC last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has generated $6.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. FMC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. FMC will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Methanex (NYSE:FMC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FMC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.53%. The high price target for FMC is $128.00 and the low price target for FMC is $95.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Methanex (NYSE:FMC)

FMC pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FMC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FMC is 28.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FMC will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.28% next year. This indicates that FMC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Methanex (NYSE:FMC)

In the past three months, FMC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,741,312.00 in company stock. Only 0.99% of the stock of FMC is held by insiders. 88.35% of the stock of FMC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Methanex (NYSE:FMC



Earnings for FMC are expected to grow by 12.23% in the coming year, from $6.46 to $7.25 per share. The P/E ratio of FMC is 28.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of FMC is 28.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.33. FMC has a PEG Ratio of 1.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FMC has a P/B Ratio of 5.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

