Methanex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Methanex last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Methanex has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year. Methanex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Methanex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.54, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.13%. The high price target for MEOH is $38.00 and the low price target for MEOH is $11.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Methanex has a dividend yield of 0.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Methanex does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Methanex is 16.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Methanex will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.75% in the coming year. This indicates that Methanex may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Methanex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Methanex is held by insiders. 58.75% of the stock of Methanex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Methanex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.69) to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Methanex is -41.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Methanex is -41.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Methanex has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

