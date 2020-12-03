Earnings results for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Methode Electronics last posted its earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm earned $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Methode Electronics has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Methode Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Methode Electronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.57%. The high price target for MEI is $40.00 and the low price target for MEI is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Methode Electronics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.67, Methode Electronics has a forecasted downside of 8.6% from its current price of $35.73. Methode Electronics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Methode Electronics has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Methode Electronics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Methode Electronics is 14.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Methode Electronics will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.06% next year. This indicates that Methode Electronics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Methode Electronics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $671,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Methode Electronics is held by insiders. 82.28% of the stock of Methode Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Methode Electronics are expected to grow by 15.50% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $3.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Methode Electronics is 11.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Methode Electronics is 11.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 79.28. Methode Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

