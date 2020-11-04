Earnings results for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

MetLife last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company earned $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. MetLife has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. MetLife has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MetLife in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.99%. The high price target for MET is $47.00 and the low price target for MET is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MetLife has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.17, MetLife has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $39.97. MetLife has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MetLife has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of MetLife is 30.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MetLife will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.25% next year. This indicates that MetLife will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MetLife (NYSE:MET)

In the past three months, MetLife insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $144,452.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of MetLife is held by insiders. 74.92% of the stock of MetLife is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MetLife (NYSE:MET



Earnings for MetLife are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $6.29 per share. The P/E ratio of MetLife is 5.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of MetLife is 5.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. MetLife has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MetLife has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

