Earnings results for Metlife (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Centennial Resource Development last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm earned $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year. Centennial Resource Development has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Metlife (NASDAQ:CDEV)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centennial Resource Development in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 229.01%. The high price target for CDEV is $5.00 and the low price target for CDEV is $0.80. There are currently 8 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Metlife (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development does not currently pay a dividend. Centennial Resource Development does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Metlife (NASDAQ:CDEV)

In the past three months, Centennial Resource Development insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $81,450.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 31.90% of the stock of Centennial Resource Development is held by insiders. 68.26% of the stock of Centennial Resource Development is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Metlife (NASDAQ:CDEV



Earnings for Centennial Resource Development are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Centennial Resource Development is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Centennial Resource Development is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Centennial Resource Development has a P/B Ratio of 0.05. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

