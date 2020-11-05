Earnings results for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.77.

Mettler-Toledo International last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International has generated $22.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. Mettler-Toledo International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $747.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.78%. The high price target for MTD is $880.00 and the low price target for MTD is $586.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mettler-Toledo International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $747.70, Mettler-Toledo International has a forecasted downside of 30.8% from its current price of $1,080.23. Mettler-Toledo International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Mettler-Toledo International does not currently pay a dividend. Mettler-Toledo International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Mettler-Toledo International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,136,948.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Mettler-Toledo International is held by insiders. 94.73% of the stock of Mettler-Toledo International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Mettler-Toledo International are expected to grow by 13.57% in the coming year, from $23.22 to $26.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Mettler-Toledo International is 48.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Mettler-Toledo International is 48.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. Mettler-Toledo International has a PEG Ratio of 4.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mettler-Toledo International has a P/B Ratio of 62.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

