Earnings results for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

MFA Financial last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. MFA Financial has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year. MFA Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MFA Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.92%. The high price target for MFA is $8.50 and the low price target for MFA is $3.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MFA Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, MFA Financial has a forecasted upside of 68.9% from its current price of $2.96. MFA Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MFA Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MFA Financial is 25.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, MFA Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.00% in the coming year. This indicates that MFA Financial may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

In the past three months, MFA Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $100,875.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of MFA Financial is held by insiders. 50.13% of the stock of MFA Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA



Earnings for MFA Financial are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of MFA Financial is -2.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MFA Financial is -2.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MFA Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

