Earnings results for MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

MGIC Investment last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. MGIC Investment has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. MGIC Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGIC Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.86%. The high price target for MTG is $14.00 and the low price target for MTG is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MGIC Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.47, MGIC Investment has a forecasted upside of 16.9% from its current price of $10.67. MGIC Investment has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MGIC Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MGIC Investment is 13.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MGIC Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.29% next year. This indicates that MGIC Investment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

In the past three months, MGIC Investment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $67,920.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of MGIC Investment is held by insiders. 91.85% of the stock of MGIC Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG



Earnings for MGIC Investment are expected to grow by 38.94% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of MGIC Investment is 7.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of MGIC Investment is 7.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. MGIC Investment has a PEG Ratio of 1.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MGIC Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

