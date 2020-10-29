Earnings results for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

MGM Resorts International last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. MGM Resorts International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.87, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.14%. The high price target for MGM is $30.00 and the low price target for MGM is $10.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MGM Resorts International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 1.81, and is based on 1 buy rating, 11 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. MGM Resorts International has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International has a dividend yield of 0.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MGM Resorts International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MGM Resorts International is 1.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

In the past three months, MGM Resorts International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,129,321.00 in company stock. Only 5.06% of the stock of MGM Resorts International is held by insiders. 66.23% of the stock of MGM Resorts International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM



Earnings for MGM Resorts International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.95) to ($1.33) per share. The P/E ratio of MGM Resorts International is 5.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of MGM Resorts International is 5.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. MGM Resorts International has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

