MGP Ingredients, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

MGP Ingredients last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.42 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. MGP Ingredients has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGP Ingredients in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.99%. The high price target for MGPI is $50.00 and the low price target for MGPI is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MGP Ingredients has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, MGP Ingredients has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $40.19. MGP Ingredients has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

MGP Ingredients has a dividend yield of 1.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MGP Ingredients has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MGP Ingredients is 21.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MGP Ingredients will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.52% next year. This indicates that MGP Ingredients will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, MGP Ingredients insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,958,883.00 in company stock. Only 24.06% of the stock of MGP Ingredients is held by insiders. 97.35% of the stock of MGP Ingredients is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for MGP Ingredients are expected to grow by 13.22% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.74 per share. The P/E ratio of MGP Ingredients is 17.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of MGP Ingredients is 17.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 34.63. MGP Ingredients has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

