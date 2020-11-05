Earnings results for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

Microchip Technology last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Its revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has generated $5.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.3. Microchip Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.50%. The high price target for MCHP is $131.00 and the low price target for MCHP is $95.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Microchip Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $117.29, Microchip Technology has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $113.32. Microchip Technology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Microchip Technology has been increasing its dividend for 17 years. The dividend payout ratio of Microchip Technology is 28.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Microchip Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.56% next year. This indicates that Microchip Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

In the past three months, Microchip Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $836,561.00 in company stock. Only 2.15% of the stock of Microchip Technology is held by insiders. 98.20% of the stock of Microchip Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP



Earnings for Microchip Technology are expected to grow by 15.99% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $6.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Microchip Technology is 45.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Microchip Technology is 45.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. Microchip Technology has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Microchip Technology has a P/B Ratio of 4.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here