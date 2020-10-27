Earnings results for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

MicroStrategy last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.9. MicroStrategy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MicroStrategy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $140.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.00%. The high price target for MSTR is $140.00 and the low price target for MSTR is $140.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MicroStrategy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $140.00, MicroStrategy has a forecasted downside of 20.0% from its current price of $175.00. MicroStrategy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy does not currently pay a dividend. MicroStrategy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

In the past three months, MicroStrategy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.88% of the stock of MicroStrategy is held by insiders. 73.43% of the stock of MicroStrategy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR



The P/E ratio of MicroStrategy is 68.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of MicroStrategy is 68.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. MicroStrategy has a P/B Ratio of 3.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here