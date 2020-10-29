Earnings results for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

MicroVision last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm earned $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. MicroVision has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. MicroVision has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MicroVision in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.23%. The high price target for MVIS is $3.50 and the low price target for MVIS is $3.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision does not currently pay a dividend. MicroVision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

In the past three months, MicroVision insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of MicroVision is held by insiders. Only 8.65% of the stock of MicroVision is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS



The P/E ratio of MicroVision is -17.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

