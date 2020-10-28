Earnings results for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. The company earned $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has generated $6.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Mid-America Apartment Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $132.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.01%. The high price target for MAA is $149.00 and the low price target for MAA is $110.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays a meaningful dividend of 3.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mid-America Apartment Communities does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 61.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mid-America Apartment Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.73% next year. This indicates that Mid-America Apartment Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

In the past three months, Mid-America Apartment Communities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities is held by insiders. 91.56% of the stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA



Earnings for Mid-America Apartment Communities are expected to grow by 2.21% in the coming year, from $6.34 to $6.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 39.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 39.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

