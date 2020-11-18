Earnings results for Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8.

Mid-Con Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company's estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year's report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Dividend Strength: Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Mid-Con Energy Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

In the past three months, Mid-Con Energy Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Mid-Con Energy Partners is held by insiders. Only 1.18% of the stock of Mid-Con Energy Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP



The P/E ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners is -0.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.07. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

