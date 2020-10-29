Earnings results for MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

MidWestOne Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The business earned $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. MidWestOne Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MidWestOne Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.64%. The high price target for MOFG is $22.50 and the low price target for MOFG is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MidWestOne Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.25, MidWestOne Financial Group has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $20.11. MidWestOne Financial Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MidWestOne Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MidWestOne Financial Group is 25.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MidWestOne Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.37% next year. This indicates that MidWestOne Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

In the past three months, MidWestOne Financial Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $12,999.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of MidWestOne Financial Group is held by insiders. 68.43% of the stock of MidWestOne Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG



Earnings for MidWestOne Financial Group are expected to grow by 16.58% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.18 per share. The P/E ratio of MidWestOne Financial Group is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of MidWestOne Financial Group is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. MidWestOne Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

