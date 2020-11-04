Earnings results for Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Miller Industries last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $128.53 million during the quarter. Miller Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Miller Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Dividend Strength: Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Miller Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

In the past three months, Miller Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Miller Industries is held by insiders. 85.89% of the stock of Miller Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR



The P/E ratio of Miller Industries is 11.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Miller Industries is 11.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 42.35. Miller Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

