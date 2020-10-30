Earnings results for Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.25.

Millicom International Cellular last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $970 million for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year. Millicom International Cellular has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Millicom International Cellular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.95%. The high price target for TIGO is $49.00 and the low price target for TIGO is $41.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Millicom International Cellular has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Millicom International Cellular has a forecasted upside of 59.0% from its current price of $28.31. Millicom International Cellular has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.63%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Millicom International Cellular does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Millicom International Cellular will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.52% next year. This indicates that Millicom International Cellular will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

In the past three months, Millicom International Cellular insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.26% of the stock of Millicom International Cellular is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO



Earnings for Millicom International Cellular are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $3.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Millicom International Cellular is -19.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Millicom International Cellular is -19.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Millicom International Cellular has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

