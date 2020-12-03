Earnings results for MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

MIND Technology last posted its quarterly earnings data on September 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. The firm earned $5.09 million during the quarter. MIND Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MIND Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

Dividend Strength: MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology does not currently pay a dividend. MIND Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

In the past three months, MIND Technology insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $21,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of MIND Technology is held by insiders. 46.08% of the stock of MIND Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND



The P/E ratio of MIND Technology is -1.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MIND Technology is -1.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MIND Technology has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

