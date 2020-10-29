Earnings results for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Minerals Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company earned $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies has generated $4.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Minerals Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Minerals Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.95%. The high price target for MTX is $65.00 and the low price target for MTX is $52.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Minerals Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.33, Minerals Technologies has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $53.61. Minerals Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Minerals Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Minerals Technologies is 4.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Minerals Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.56% next year. This indicates that Minerals Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

In the past three months, Minerals Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Minerals Technologies is held by insiders. 96.03% of the stock of Minerals Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX



Earnings for Minerals Technologies are expected to grow by 14.92% in the coming year, from $3.82 to $4.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Minerals Technologies is 15.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Minerals Technologies is 15.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.36. Minerals Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Minerals Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

