Earnings results for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.84.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.58) earnings per share over the last year. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.26%. The high price target for MIRM is $52.00 and the low price target for MIRM is $30.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.17, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.80, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 131.3% from its current price of $17.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Mirum Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

In the past three months, Mirum Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.50% of the stock of Mirum Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 74.08% of the stock of Mirum Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM



Earnings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.77) to ($4.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals is -5.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals is -5.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here