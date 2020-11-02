Earnings results for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Baytex Energy last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm earned $110.15 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year. Baytex Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:BTE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.89%. The high price target for BTE is $1.15 and the low price target for BTE is $0.40. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Baytex Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.64, Baytex Energy has a forecasted upside of 114.9% from its current price of $0.30. Baytex Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Baytex Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:BTE)

In the past three months, Baytex Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.46% of the stock of Baytex Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:BTE



Earnings for Baytex Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.61) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Baytex Energy is -0.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Baytex Energy is -0.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Baytex Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.08. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here