Earnings results for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

MiX Telematics last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. MiX Telematics has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. MiX Telematics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MiX Telematics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 125.61%. The high price target for MIXT is $19.00 and the low price target for MIXT is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MiX Telematics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, MiX Telematics has a forecasted upside of 125.6% from its current price of $8.20. MiX Telematics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MiX Telematics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MiX Telematics is 26.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MiX Telematics will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.94% next year. This indicates that MiX Telematics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

In the past three months, MiX Telematics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $291,727.00 in company stock. Only 21.40% of the stock of MiX Telematics is held by insiders. 35.19% of the stock of MiX Telematics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT



Earnings for MiX Telematics are expected to grow by 78.95% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of MiX Telematics is 23.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of MiX Telematics is 23.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. MiX Telematics has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

