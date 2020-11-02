Earnings results for Mizuho Financial Group (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

National CineMedia last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business earned $4 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. National CineMedia has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. National CineMedia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National CineMedia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 104.66%. The high price target for NCMI is $5.50 and the low price target for NCMI is $2.75. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

National CineMedia is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 14.11%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National CineMedia does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of National CineMedia is 59.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

In the past three months, National CineMedia insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $230,150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of National CineMedia is held by insiders. 83.38% of the stock of National CineMedia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of National CineMedia is 15.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.66. The P/E ratio of National CineMedia is 15.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 36.95.

