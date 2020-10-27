Earnings results for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

MKS Instruments last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. The company earned $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. Its revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. MKS Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MKS Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $140.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.73%. The high price target for MKSI is $185.00 and the low price target for MKSI is $115.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MKS Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $140.67, MKS Instruments has a forecasted upside of 27.7% from its current price of $110.13. MKS Instruments has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

MKS Instruments has a dividend yield of 0.71%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MKS Instruments does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MKS Instruments is 17.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MKS Instruments will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.83% next year. This indicates that MKS Instruments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, MKS Instruments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $824,346.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of MKS Instruments is held by insiders. 94.70% of the stock of MKS Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for MKS Instruments are expected to grow by 23.90% in the coming year, from $6.57 to $8.14 per share. The P/E ratio of MKS Instruments is 26.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of MKS Instruments is 26.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. MKS Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 2.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

