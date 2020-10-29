Earnings results for MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

MobileIron last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MobileIron has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. MobileIron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MobileIron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.05%. The high price target for MOBL is $7.05 and the low price target for MOBL is $6.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MobileIron has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.53, MobileIron has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $7.02. MobileIron has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron does not currently pay a dividend. MobileIron does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

In the past three months, MobileIron insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $777,144.00 in company stock. Only 17.30% of the stock of MobileIron is held by insiders. 68.34% of the stock of MobileIron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL



Earnings for MobileIron are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of MobileIron is -21.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MobileIron is -21.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MobileIron has a P/B Ratio of 21.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here