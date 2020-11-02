Earnings results for Moderna (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Exterran last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. The business earned $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. Exterran has generated ($0.78) earnings per share over the last year. Exterran has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exterran in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 160.05%. The high price target for EXTN is $12.00 and the low price target for EXTN is $10.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Exterran has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Exterran has a forecasted upside of 160.0% from its current price of $4.23. Exterran has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran does not currently pay a dividend. Exterran does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

In the past three months, Exterran insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Exterran is held by insiders. 85.43% of the stock of Exterran is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)



Earnings for Exterran are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.05) to ($1.78) per share. The P/E ratio of Exterran is -0.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Exterran is -0.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exterran has a P/B Ratio of 0.35. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

