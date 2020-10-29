Earnings results for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Moderna last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. Moderna has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moderna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.97%. The high price target for MRNA is $134.00 and the low price target for MRNA is $24.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Moderna has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.41, Moderna has a forecasted upside of 33.0% from its current price of $65.74. Moderna has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna does not currently pay a dividend. Moderna does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

In the past three months, Moderna insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,197,604.00 in company stock. Only 29.20% of the stock of Moderna is held by insiders. 55.04% of the stock of Moderna is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA



Earnings for Moderna are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.51) to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Moderna is -46.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Moderna is -46.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Moderna has a P/B Ratio of 18.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

