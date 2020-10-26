Earnings results for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Moelis & Company last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm earned $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Moelis & Company has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Moelis & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moelis & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.03%. The high price target for MC is $42.00 and the low price target for MC is $19.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Moelis & Company has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.89, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.56, Moelis & Company has a forecasted downside of 14.0% from its current price of $39.03. Moelis & Company has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company pays a meaningful dividend of 2.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moelis & Company has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Moelis & Company is 52.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Moelis & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.26% next year. This indicates that Moelis & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

In the past three months, Moelis & Company insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,349,050.00 in company stock. Only 17.99% of the stock of Moelis & Company is held by insiders. 91.03% of the stock of Moelis & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC



Earnings for Moelis & Company are expected to grow by 352.27% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $1.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Moelis & Company is 26.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Moelis & Company is 26.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Moelis & Company has a P/B Ratio of 5.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

