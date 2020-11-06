Earnings results for (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Analyst Opinion on (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for (MOG.A) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.33%. The high price target for MOG.A is $75.00 and the low price target for MOG.A is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

(MOG.A) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.50, (MOG.A) has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $65.72. (MOG.A) has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A)

(MOG.A) pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. (MOG.A) does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of (MOG.A) is 19.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, (MOG.A) will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.06% next year. This indicates that (MOG.A) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A)

In the past three months, (MOG.A) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.57% of the stock of (MOG.A) is held by insiders. 86.98% of the stock of (MOG.A) is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A



Earnings for (MOG.A) are expected to decrease by -13.07% in the coming year, from $4.59 to $3.99 per share. The P/E ratio of (MOG.A) is 17.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of (MOG.A) is 17.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 31.40. (MOG.A) has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here